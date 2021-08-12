Atlanta schools ink $580,000 contract staff technology training

Atlanta Public Schools signed a $580,000 contract with an Alabama-based nonprofit to train employees to incorporate technology in the classroom.
The school board recently approved a contract with Education Farm, also known as Ed Farm.
As part of the initiative, 100 APS employees will participate in a year-long training program. They also will be provided with an Apple computer and other equipment.
The district said the coaching sessions will enhance the way teachers already integrate technology in online and in-person classes.
In a written statement, Superintendent Lisa Herring said the effort “will help our teachers, media specialists, and educational technology specialists implement transformative teaching and learning experiences for our students in classrooms throughout our district.”
Herring worked with Ed Farm before, when she was superintendent of the Birmingham, Alabama, school system.
The contract is for one year, with the ability for the superintendent to extend it for up to three more years.