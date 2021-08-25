As COVID-19 cases rise, groups demand UGA mandate masks, vaccinations

“We also ask that UGA’s administration consider the dangerous turn the pandemic has taken in very recent weeks and take immediate action to implement any additional policy, precautions, protocols, and programs to prevent a replay of last Fall’s harrowing skyrocketing of COVID cases among UGA students that was followed by a sharp uptick in COVID-related deaths in the Athens community and landed UGA near the top of the list of international COVID hotspots,” the letter said.

UGA officials have implored students get vaccinated through social media posts while offering vaccinations at its health center. The number of vaccinations administered on campus increased from 149 between Aug. 9-13, to 339 the week of Aug. 16-22. UGA estimates it has about 50,000 students, employees and faculty on its campus. Nearly 25,000 vaccines have been administered since they were first available on campus earlier this year.

The university announced Tuesday it is offering 100 prizes of $1,000 each in upcoming drawings to students, faculty and employees who are fully vaccinated.