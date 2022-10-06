APS to spend $3.5 million replacing devices students lost or damaged

“There are ongoing efforts to continue the collection of unreturned devices,” APS said in an statement.

Several hundred other Verizon devices are being repaired, the district reported.

“We are requesting $3.5 million in one-time funding to replenish the damaged and unreturned devices for this fiscal year and going forward a replacement strategy will be built into the annual budget planning process,” Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken told board members this week.

APS will dip into its fund reserves to cover that cost. The district estimates it will have about $236.3 million in rainy day funds remaining when this fiscal year ends June 30.

Families are required to notify the district if a device is lost or stolen and provide a police report, APS said.

The school system’s insurance will cover stolen devices and those that have been accidentally damaged, so long as families provide a police report to help APS file a claim. Insurance does not cover lost devices or those that have been intentionally damaged.

A district policy also allows APS to charge students for the cost to repair or replace technology equipment “due to loss or abuse” of equipment.