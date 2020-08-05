Atlanta school district to lease 40,000 computers for $25 million

The total cost for all five years is estimated at $24.6 million. Private funds raised by the district’s foundation will cover about $7.5 million of that cost, with the remainder coming from federal coronavirus relief dollars and sales-tax revenue received by APS.

“We are excited that this positions Atlanta Public Schools to be fully one-to-one,” said Superintendent Lisa Herring.

Board Chairman Jason Esteves also praised the technology move and said it will benefit students during and after the coronavirus crisis.

“Not during the pandemic, not for right now, but for the future — every student will have technology at their fingertips,” he said.