ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools to waive broken laptop fines during amnesty week

Fulton County Schools will waive fines for broken laptops and tablets returned during its first device amnesty week, which runs through April 22. (Jenni Girtman/AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County Schools will waive fines for broken laptops and tablets returned during its first device amnesty week, which runs through April 22. (Jenni Girtman/AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Fulton County students who have avoided turning in damaged, school-issued laptops can do so this week without fear of fines.

Students usually have to pay a penalty of up to $250 for broken laptops, which makes some reluctant to return the equipment. To address that, Fulton County Schools is holding its first device amnesty week through April 22.

“We want to allow some grace in a very difficult year,” said Emily Bell, chief information officer.

ExploreFulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff

Officials don’t know how many computers might have broken keyboards or cracked screens. If the returned computers are repairable, the district will fix them and put them back into circulation.

They’re also hoping to get back 479 bricked devices, or devices that the technology team has disabled and rendered useless because they have been compromised or were not returned.

“We think it’s really important to protect the taxpayers’ investment and get the device back,” said Superintendent Mike Looney at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“We believe that especially for the students in the upper grades that having a device is central to their successful learning,” Looney said. “We want to eliminate any barriers that they might perceive in order to get the device back.”

ExploreFulton County Schools to require summer learning for some students

Purchasing, maintaining and distributing laptops is a colossal undertaking for districts. The work became more crucial when COVID-19 shuttered school buildings in spring 2020. For more than a year, many students relied on school-issued devices to keep up with virtual classes.

Pre-pandemic, Fulton gave middle and high school students their own devices. During the pandemic, the district began providing equipment to younger students.

This summer, the district plans to clean and add security updates to more than 64,000 laptops and tablets at an estimated cost of $2.5 million. Schools will start collecting the equipment from students May 16 so that they can be redistributed when classes resume in the fall.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

Students attending summer school will turn in their devices after completing their classes.

This summer marks the first time the district has attempted to collect and clean devices on such a large scale.

At the end of last year, Fulton collected only about 6,000 devices, mostly from graduating seniors and students transferring out of the district.

“This is going to be yeoman’s work and a very tall task,” Bell said.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?39m ago
The Atlanta VA Health Care System is located on Clairmont Road in Decatur would be demolished and rebuilt if Congress adopts a new plan for revamping the VA's health care network in Georgia. Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

VA proposes massive changes to health-care system in Georgia
14m ago
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

Sibling in custody after 10-year-old’s death in suspected arson at Loganville home
13h ago
Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus
13h ago
Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus
13h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
17h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
Georgia officials sending team to Druid Hills High after student video
Featured
ajc.com

Credit: CUMULUS

Consortium makes unsolicited offer to buy Atlanta-based Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion
Expansion of GA ports pays dividends to economy, companies, jobs
Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top