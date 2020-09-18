Amazon expanding Future Engineer program to 3,000 more schools

Most of the schools included in the program include Black, Latinx and indigenous students who are not represented equally in the field, according to a written statement from Amazon. 2017 data from DataUSA found that Black students earned about 3% of computer science degrees in the U.S., while Hispanic or Latino students earned about 7% of these degrees.

Future Engineer currently exists in more than 100 middle and high schools in Georgia, including 40 metro Atlanta schools. In 2021, more than 20 elementary schools in the Atlanta Public Schools district will implement the program, said an Amazon spokesperson.