AJC On Campus: UGA, KSU receive large gifts, UWG’s big dog on campus

The Atlanta-area fast food giant last week announced it’s pledging $10 million to the University of Georgia for its Institute for Leadership Advancement.

UGA officials said the gift will be used to expand its Fellows Program to a new group of students each fall and spring semester, instead of each year. Currently, two programs — the Leonard Leadership Scholars and ILA Leadership Fellows — operate within the institute, and they have annual cohorts of around 30 and 65 students, respectively, who earn an academic certificate in personal and organizational leadership.

UGA will also expand its leadership class offerings to all students starting next year. Additionally, the university will start an annual professional development symposium for the broader business community beyond the university.

The institute has graduated nearly 1,500 leaders since it began in 2001, many of whom have joined Chick-fil-A.

KSU’s big gift

A prominent couple last week gave Kennesaw State University one of its largest gifts ever, $9 million for its College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Here’s our report on the donation and how it will be used.

Morehouse alum pledges $1 million to college through art collection

Morehouse College graduate George Wells is giving back to his alma mater through art. Wells, a 2000 graduate who is a venture capitalist, is pledging some of his art collection as a $1 million gift to the school.

The paintings being donated are by notable LGBTQ and/or Black artists with a focus on identity politics and racial inequality.

Some of the major works that will be included in this initial gift to Morehouse are McArthur Binion’s DNA:Study, 2020, Rashid Johnson’s Untitled Broken Men, 2020, Amy Sherald, Handsome, 2020 and more.

“I will always be grateful for my Morehouse education and the springboard it created for my career on Wall Street and in business, and I want to recognize that with this gift...It is my hope that this gift will serve as an impetus for furthering racial equality within the art world during this exceptionally vulnerable time for Americans and race relations,” Wells said in a statement.

DeVos announces loan forbearance extension

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Friday afternoon the extension of the federal student loan administrative forbearance period, the pause in interest accrual, and the suspension of collections activity through January 31.

Federal student loan borrowers will not be expected to make payments through January of next year, though they will continue to be able to do so and benefit from the 0% interest rate as they pay down principal. Non-payments will continue to count toward the number of payments required under an income-driven repayment plan, a loan rehabilitation agreement, or the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

In March, DeVos told employers to halt wage garnishments for borrowers with defaulted federal student loans. That instruction remains in place, and any defaulted borrowers who continue to have their wages garnished will receive refunds.

University of West Georgia’s “bark-chelor” degree recipient

A labradoodle named Mona was the center of attention at one of the University of West Georgia’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, receiving a honorary degree. Click here to read more about this unique dog.

Mona, the canine companion of nursing student Maggie Leptrone, was honored by university administrators for being alongside the student in classes and labs, serving in an unique role as Leptrone’s caretaker.

Georgia Tech early admissions

Georgia Tech on Friday announced it’s accepted 2,330 in-state students for early admissions for the fall 2021 semester, the largest number of Georgia students admitted during the early round, a 15% increase from last year, officials said.

About 40% of applicants were accepted.

Georgia Tech leaders have talked in recent years about their desire to increase the number of female, Black, Latinx and rural students on campus. About 50% of the early accepted students were women in comparison to about 30% of its current enrollment. Eighteen percent of those accepted were Black or Latinx in comparison to about 13% of its current enrollment. Twelve percent are from rural areas.

College & the coronavirus, Part 3

It’s been a busy senior year for Spelman College senior Kayla Smith. She’s managing a podcast she created, applying for fellowships, she’s on the homecoming court and she’s applying for graduate school fellowships. Read more here about how she’s juggling it all while taking a full load of classes at home in our ongoing series about students and faculty are managing through the pandemic.

White Spelman student gets cold shoulder on social media

A young white woman who posted a message on social media last weekend expressing her joy over enrolling at Spelman College, a historically Black school near downtown Atlanta, did not a warm welcome from others who felt some of her remarks were disrespectful.

Her reference to attending the “home of Black girl magic” was not well-received. She later apologized.

