AJC On Campus: Biden’s plan for colleges

His approach to higher education would be a significant change from the Trump administration’s approach to higher education. For example, Trump attempted to terminate legal protections for nearly 700,000 young immigrants, better known as Dreamers, who were brought here by their parents as children. Biden posted a tweet on Election Day that “Dreamers are Americans — and it’s time we make it official.”

Biden would also replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, with someone he said who is “an actual public school educator.” DeVos angered many Democrats with policies that supported school choice and charter schools.