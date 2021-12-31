Hamburger icon
Agnes Scott College to begin spring semester with online classes

The Agnes Scott College campus. (Courtesy of Agnes Scott College)
The Agnes Scott College campus. (Courtesy of Agnes Scott College)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 21 minutes ago

Agnes Scott College is pivoting to online-only classes for the first two weeks of spring semester next month.

The college announced Friday that virtual classes will be held from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21 due to the increased spread of the coronavirus.

In-person classes will resume on Jan. 24, according to college’s website.

The college is also urging students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as soon as possible. The college, which is located in Decatur, has 1,115 students, according to the school’s website.

Agnes Scott is the latest college in metro Atlanta to pivot to virtual learning in response to COVID-19′s new omicron variant. Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Morehouse College and Spelman College also announced this week that they start classes online.

About the Author

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

