Georgia colleges work on plan to improve mental health on campuses

System officials plan to expand clinical resources to ensure all students have access to psychiatric care by telephone and clinical counseling services. The system is also starting a 24/7 hotline and well-being support programs. Additionally, about $1.7 million in mini-grants will be available to campuses to support mental health and wellness services.

Gov. Brian Kemp in August allocated $11.5 million of the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding, set aside by the federal CARES Act, to support mental health and student support services within the system.