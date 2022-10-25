After rescinding first pick, APS selects principal for new school

The personnel moves are expected to receive formal school board approval next month.

The announcement came late Tuesday after district officials called an emergency meeting of Springdale Park’s governance team, a 10-member group that provides input on decisions impacting the school.

The group met in private to discuss personnel matters.

Tuesday’s decision prompted questions about how it was made and if the district considered the input of an interview panel, which spoke to other candidates in August during the first attempt to find a leader for the new school.

Springdale Park parent-teacher organization president Jason Holmes said he wonders “why the input of that panel was ignored in favor of a top down decision.”

“Principal Harness will obviously be a tremendous asset to whichever school he is leading in the future, but I’m just not sure what to think about how we got to this point,” Holmes said, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

An APS spokesman said in an email that the principal selection process “allows for a direct appointment to ensure the successful opening of a school.”

The school board voted in August to create a new elementary school to ease overcrowding at other area campuses. Hundreds of students from Springdale Park and from Morningside Elementary School will be rezoned to the new school.

But the launch has been beset by controversy.

Last month, the district announced Kari Schrock had been chosen as principal. One day later, Herring withdrew the hiring recommendation after parents expressed concerns about Schrock’s work history in DeKalb County.

Those concerns about the hiring process prompted APS to place three senior administrators on paid leave while conducting an investigation. Two officials were cleared in a review that wrapped up Oct. 4.

The superintendent previously said a third administrator, Director of Leadership Staffing Lenora Patterson, will no longer be employed by APS after the investigation determined that she did not properly disclose information about Schrock’s prior employment.