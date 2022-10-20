ajc logo
Atlanta Public Schools seeks name for new Midtown elementary campus

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Public Schools is taking suggestions for what to name a new elementary school that will open in August.

The new school will be located in the former Inman Middle School building in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood and will serve Midtown-area families.

A naming committee, led by school board member Michelle Olympiadis, who represents the area, will meet on Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to discuss ideas and hear public input. Residents can submit a suggestion for the school’s name online.

The committee is expected to make a recommendation at its Nov. 10 meeting. The recommendation will then go to the full school board for approval.

The meetings will take place at the district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Ave. SW.

The district is opening the new elementary school in an attempt to relieve overcrowding at other Midtown-area campuses, though the new school’s launch has been rocky. Some parents opposed the decision, which comes with a plan to rezone hundreds of students from Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools.

Last month, APS announced that the superintendent had selected a principal. But that recommendation quickly was withdrawn after parents expressed concern about how the chosen candidate was vetted.

APS then placed three senior administrators on paid leave while it conducted an internal review into what went wrong with the principal hiring process.

The district announced last week that its Office of Internal Compliance had completed its investigation and that a human resources director who recruits and screens principal candidates would be leaving her job. The review determined that the director did not properly disclose concerns about the recommended candidate’s work history, according to a summary released by the district.

The APS review cleared the other two administrators who had been placed on leave.

