Atlanta Public Schools seeks name for new Midtown elementary campus

Investigation finds flaws in principal hiring process for APS school

The district is opening the new elementary school in an attempt to relieve overcrowding at other Midtown-area campuses, though the new school’s launch has been rocky. Some parents opposed the decision, which comes with a plan to rezone hundreds of students from Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools.

Last month, APS announced that the superintendent had selected a principal. But that recommendation quickly was withdrawn after parents expressed concern about how the chosen candidate was vetted.

APS then placed three senior administrators on paid leave while it conducted an internal review into what went wrong with the principal hiring process.

The district announced last week that its Office of Internal Compliance had completed its investigation and that a human resources director who recruits and screens principal candidates would be leaving her job. The review determined that the director did not properly disclose concerns about the recommended candidate’s work history, according to a summary released by the district.

The APS review cleared the other two administrators who had been placed on leave.