ajc logo
X

Atlanta school board votes to open new Midtown elementary school

Unlike other speakers, Springdale Park Elementary School parent Shannon Gaggero turns around to address the audience as she speaks to the Atlanta Board of Education during the public comments portion at the Atlanta Public Schools building Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. With a new school, Springdale Park Elementary School will see the biggest change because of the rezoning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Unlike other speakers, Springdale Park Elementary School parent Shannon Gaggero turns around to address the audience as she speaks to the Atlanta Board of Education during the public comments portion at the Atlanta Public Schools building Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. With a new school, Springdale Park Elementary School will see the biggest change because of the rezoning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A new Atlanta elementary school serving students from Midtown neighborhoods will open next year.

The Atlanta Board of Education on Monday voted 7-1 to launch the K-5 school at the former Inman Middle School site and rezone roughly 850 students from three other elementary schools.

Michelle Olympiadis, who represents affected areas in east Atlanta on the board, cast the lone no vote. She cited concerns about how the district engaged with parents in the decision-making process.

“We have neighborhood against neighborhood and neighbor against neighbor,” she said.

Superintendent Lisa Herring, who recommended the plan to alleviate overcrowding concerns at certain campuses, said officials reviewed several options and brought forward the one in the best interest of children.

”This is not an easy discussion or a decision, but it is one that we believe is the right one,” she said.

ExploreAPS officials say new school still best option for Midtown overcrowding

Springdale Park Elementary School will see the biggest change because of the rezoning. Its parent-teacher organization recently voted 117-7 to reject the APS plan and to urge the board to vote no.

Parent-Teacher Organization President Jason Holmes told the board that parents are concerned with the social, emotional and academic impact to students “who have just experienced unprecedented disruption and COVID learning loss.”

He added: “Instead of prioritizing these concerns, the plan prioritizes secondary concerns like walkability.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair Eshé Collins (left) and Superintendent Lisa Herring listen at the start of the public comments portion of the Atlanta Public Schools board meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair Eshé Collins (left) and Superintendent Lisa Herring listen at the start of the public comments portion of the Atlanta Public Schools board meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair Eshé Collins (left) and Superintendent Lisa Herring listen at the start of the public comments portion of the Atlanta Public Schools board meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nearly 500 Springdale Park students would move to the new school, while 171 students from Mary Lin Elementary School would go to Springdale Park, according to APS. Mary Lin’s parent-teacher group objected to the attendance zone changes.

About 170 students at Morningside Elementary School would shift to the new school, in addition to other smaller attendance area changes. The changes would cut Springdale Park’s projected enrollment from 801 students to just 484. About 663 students are expected to attend the new school.

Current third and fourth grade students in the impacted schools would be permitted to remain where they are, so long as families provide their own transportation.

Some parents felt unheard by the board and administrators. Springdale Park parent Shannon Gaggero turned her back to the board to address her fellow parents during Monday’s meeting.

”This board and this administration should not get to check a community engagement box. We the community say when they’ve done their job sufficiently, and they have not,” she said.

Monday’s vote was years in the making. In 2019, APS began work on a facilities master plan, a document intended to guide district decision-making regarding building use over the next decade.

By last spring, consultants from the Atlanta-based firm Sizemore Group had offered a couple of ideas to ease overcrowding concerns. Both proposals called for repurposing the former Inman Middle School building to add more space for elementary students. But it was immediately clear that neither proposal would satisfy all parents.

One idea was to create a secondary campus for Springdale Park Elementary School by moving the school’s older grades into the Inman facility. The other option was to open a new kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school at the Inman site.

APS administrators brought that proposal to the board in May, when the board voted 5-4 to give preliminary support and delayed a final vote until Monday’s meeting months later.

APS aims to hire a principal for the new school next month so that leader has most of this academic year to plan for the school’s launch.

Board member Erika Mitchell was not present for Monday’s vote.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Travis and Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery case2h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
11h ago
Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech
5h ago
Judge could soon decide temporary fate of new Georgia abortion law
3h ago
Judge could soon decide temporary fate of new Georgia abortion law
3h ago
The Latest
Dispatches from Druid Hills: Students see changes at the high school
4h ago
2022 Milestones: Find your child’s school results
9h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
11h ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
17h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top