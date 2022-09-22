Principal chosen to lead new Atlanta school no longer in line for job

In a letter announcing Schrock’s selection, APS Associate Superintendent Paul Brown said Schrock’s “appointment will be effective immediately.” He also touted her work as a DeKalb County elementary school principal and elsewhere.

Schrock recently had worked as the principal of Laurel Ridge Elementary School.

In 2017, the Cobb County school board voted to close the charter school where she was principal. Cobb officials cited the International Academy of Smyrna’s academic results as a main reason for not renewing the school’s charter. Schrock, at the time, faulted a lack of proper funding for the school’s subpar performance.

The APS elementary school is to be located in the former Inman Middle School building and will serve students who will be rezoned from Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools.

