ajc logo
X

Principal chosen to lead new Atlanta school no longer in line for job

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The prospective principal introduced to parents just Wednesday as the first leader of a new Atlanta elementary school said she is no longer a candidate for the job.

Superintendent Lisa Herring had recommended Kari Schrock to be the principal of a new Midtown elementary school, slated to open next fall, according to a letter posted on an Atlanta Public Schools’ website.

The appointment was to be finalized as part of a routine human resources personnel report at an October school board meeting.

But Thursday, Schrock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she had been informed by the district’s chief of schools that APS would not be moving forward with her hiring. Schrock declined to comment further.

APS did not immediately provide a statement to the AJC.

In a letter announcing Schrock’s selection, APS Associate Superintendent Paul Brown said Schrock’s “appointment will be effective immediately.” He also touted her work as a DeKalb County elementary school principal and elsewhere.

Schrock recently had worked as the principal of Laurel Ridge Elementary School.

In 2017, the Cobb County school board voted to close the charter school where she was principal. Cobb officials cited the International Academy of Smyrna’s academic results as a main reason for not renewing the school’s charter. Schrock, at the time, faulted a lack of proper funding for the school’s subpar performance.

The APS elementary school is to be located in the former Inman Middle School building and will serve students who will be rezoned from Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters12h ago

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chaka Zulu’s lawyers say he acted in self-defense
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
10m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
10m ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Trump target Raffensperger dominating race for reelection
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

City Schools of Decatur to stop paying for all students’ AP, IB exams
8h ago
DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
Feds: Georgia student loan relief to mostly help low-income borrowers
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
5h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top