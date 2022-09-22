Principal chosen to lead new Atlanta school no longer in line for job

The prospective principal introduced to parents just Wednesday as the first leader of a new Atlanta elementary school said she is no longer a candidate for the job.
Superintendent Lisa Herring had recommended Kari Schrock to be the principal of a new Midtown elementary school, slated to open next fall, according to a letter posted on an Atlanta Public Schools’ website.
The appointment was to be finalized as part of a routine human resources personnel report at an October school board meeting.
But Thursday, Schrock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she had been informed by the district’s chief of schools that APS would not be moving forward with her hiring. Schrock declined to comment further.
APS did not immediately provide a statement to the AJC.
In a letter announcing Schrock’s selection, APS Associate Superintendent Paul Brown said Schrock’s “appointment will be effective immediately.” He also touted her work as a DeKalb County elementary school principal and elsewhere.
Schrock recently had worked as the principal of Laurel Ridge Elementary School.
In 2017, the Cobb County school board voted to close the charter school where she was principal. Cobb officials cited the International Academy of Smyrna’s academic results as a main reason for not renewing the school’s charter. Schrock, at the time, faulted a lack of proper funding for the school’s subpar performance.
The APS elementary school is to be located in the former Inman Middle School building and will serve students who will be rezoned from Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
