After opposing law, Atlanta school board OKs divisive concepts rules

The board’s policy committee recommended adding that due process language at a meeting last month. The full board voted Monday to make that revision and to give final approval to the policy.

The approved rules describe the timetable for a school to respond to parents’ written complaints. Within five days, a school must review the issue and take steps to investigate it. Within 10 days of receiving a complaint, the school is to let the complaining parent know if a violation occurred and, if so, what action is being taken to remedy the situation.

The policy also outlines the appeals process.

Other metro Atlanta school boards, including those in DeKalb and Fulton counties, already approved their districts’ divisive concepts policies.