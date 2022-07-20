Fulton schools set process for addressing divisive concept complaints

Board members, including Warren, who represents areas in south Fulton County, did not comment on the changes at Tuesday’s meeting.

The complaint resolution process set by Fulton closely mirrors the model policy released last month by the State Board of Education. The state board’s document is intended to guide local districts on how to respond if a parent alleges a violation has occurred.

In accordance with the new law, Fulton’s process requires a school principal or designee to review complaints and “take reasonable steps to investigate the allegations” within five school days.

Within 10 school days of the school receiving a complaint, the parent will be informed if a violation occurred and what remedial steps have been or will be taken.

If requested, a written summary of the investigation will be provided within three school days.

Fulton’s guidelines also lay out the appeals process should a parent disagree with the decision. Appeals can ultimately make their way to the state education board for a hearing.