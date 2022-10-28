APS to add protections for teachers facing divisive concepts complaints

“We think that’s healthy, and we encourage our students and our staff to do so,” she said, during the meeting.

Explore Atlanta school board drafts divisive concepts rules after opposing law

The proposed policy still pulls from suggested language released months ago by the State Board of Education that describes the timeline schools have to respond to complaints and the process for investigating them.

The revised APS language clearly states that teachers and staff members accused of wrongdoing will be notified by the principal about the complaint by the next business day.

It also states that accused educators “will have the right to present a defense to the complaint, testify on their own behalf, and present witnesses to the alleged incident.”

Briscoe Brown said the language is similar to the due process protections afforded to teachers during other types of investigations.

Other metro Atlanta school boards, including those in DeKalb and Fulton counties, already approved their policies in response to the new law.