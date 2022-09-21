DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy

“At the end of the day, it is a requirement that we pass this policy,” board Chair Vickie Turner said Wednesday.

Georgia lawmakers this year approved legislation that limits how teachers can talk about race and racism in the classroom. The law and the DeKalb policy bar teachers from asserting that the United States is fundamentally racist, that one race is superior to another or that individuals should feel guilty because of their race.

School districts were also required to create a process to review complaints from parents and others who allege those concepts are being mishandled. Complaints start with principals and could make it all the way to the state school board.

Board members considered approving a policy that, rather than outlining an entire process, simply stated the district planned to comply with the state law. But Doyle was not convinced that would meet the expectations set for local districts in the law.

Other metro Atlanta school boards approved policies in compliance with the law over the summer. The statute set an Aug. 1 deadline for school districts.