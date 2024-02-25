Man killed in shooting near GSU campus, police say

“At this time, it does not appear that this incident occurred on the GSU campus,” police said.

The shooting happened less than 500 feet from a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue, where a GSU student was shot and killed in December 2022. In October, four people were shot in the area, including two students who were injured and a 19-year-old woman who died. After that shooting, President M. Brian Blake said the university would work with Atlanta police to “identify ways to make areas surrounding our campus more secure.”

In December, a person was shot to death and another was injured after a fight led to gunfire just south of the gas station on Piedmont Avenue between John Wesley Dobbs and Auburn avenues.

A motive for Sunday’s shooting is unclear, police said, and no details have been released on a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.