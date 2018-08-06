Georgians 62 and older can take college classes for free

1. Must be a resident of Georgia, 62 years of age or older at the time of registration, and shall present a birth certificate or other comparable written documentation of age to enable the institution to determine eligibility.

2. May enroll as a regular or auditing student in courses offered for resident credit on a “space available” basis without payment of fees, except for supplies, laboratory or shop fees.

3. Shall meet all USG and institution undergraduate or graduate admission requirements. However, institutions may exercise discretion in exceptional cases where circumstances indicate that certain requirements such as high school graduation and minimum test scores are inappropriate. In those instances involving discretionary admission institutions will provide diagnostic methods to determine whether or not participation in Learning Support will be required prior to enrollment in regular credit courses. Reasonable prerequisites may be required in certain courses.

4. Shall have all usual student and institutional records maintained. However, institutions will not report such students for budgetary purposes.

5. Must meet all USG, institution and legislated degree requirements if they are degree-seeking students.

6. May not enroll in dental, medical, veterinary, or law schools under the provisions of this policy.

Senior scholars might be restricted to registering until just before the term begins, unlike the traditional students who may sign up for classes months before the semester starts. As latecomers, they may find space severely limited.

“For instance, at Clayton, fall classes start August 18, and these students won’t be able to register until August 13,” Daddona said. “But I get very few complaints from students who say the course they want is closed. There’s usually someone who drops it at the last minute, so it usually works out well.”

Senior students are often responsible for nominal fees that vary from institution to institution, Daddona said. At Clayton State in Morrow, they pay an application fee, but once accepted, the only cost they’ll incur is for a campus parking permit.

The 62-and-older students also have the choice of taking courses for credit or auditing, which means sitting in on the class but not having to take exams and earn a grade. But many opt to take the credit that will go toward an official degree.

“But there are others who just want to take a variety of classes for fun,” Daddona said. “For so many of these individuals, this is their time, with no work or family to get in the way, and they’re doing this for their own enjoyment.”

At the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Admissions Director Justin Barlow sees the same mix of reasons for seniors returning to college.

“This is the group that says, ‘I really want to take an art class’ or ‘I want to learn to speak Spanish’,” Barlow said. “But there are others who are very serious about seeking a degree. If they are, that means they have to meet the same requirements as if they were 18 or 24: They have to take a placement exam, get their transcripts, fill out the application. It’s not just show up, sit in class and have fun.”

West Georgia does not require seniors to pay an application charge, but they are charged for some fees as well as the cost of any books and supplies.

Daddona said having senior scholars in the classroom adds an extra dynamic.

“They are wonderful role models for our other students because they are usually very serious,” he said. “They come to class; they’re prepared; they do the work. We’re very happy to have them as part of the diversity of our campus.”

For information about senior tuition waivers, contact the admissions office of any college or university in the Georgia state system.

