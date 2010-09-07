X

WGCL-TV officially announces Dagmar Midcap’s departure

Dagmar Midcap stands against a green screen as she gives the weekend forecast. Midcap, who does not claim to be a meteorologist, has had small parts in 'Catwoman' and on TV shows.

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WGCL-TV today announced weather reader Dagmar Midcap's departure following her resignation last Friday.

Here's the brief note on the station's website:

We also want you to know that this was strictly her decision.

Dagmar is an important member of our news team and will be greatly missed.

Her friends here at CBS Atlanta wish her the best of luck

Dagmar gave me the exclusive details on Friday here. Her boyfriend took his own life last year and her health has deteriorated to the point she felt she had no choice but to resign even though her contract isn't up until March, 2012.

So who takes over for Dagmar?

"We haven't made any decisions yet," said Steve Schwaid, the news director, today. "I'd like to search and see who's out there."

Jennifer Valdez, the chipper meteorologist in the mornings, is a likely candidate to do the evening weather forecasts in Dagmar’s place.

