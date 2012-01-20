2012 flashback: Paul Ossmann lands a job at CBS46

"He has the credentials, the experience," said Kenny Lawrence, CBS Atlanta director of programming and audience development. "People know of him for all the right reasons. He brings local cache."

11 Alive informed him early in 2011 that he should start looking for another job. Last spring, he had talks with CBS Atlanta's news director Eric Ludgood at the time but there were no openings. But once there was one a few weeks ago, Ludgood called Ossmann. "I truly appreciate him giving me this chance," Ossmann said.

While many contract clauses have a non-compete clause which prohibits them from appearing on air at a rival station for a particular time period, typically six months, Ossmann said he had no such restriction. The timing in this case, he said, was coincidental.

Ossmann had a rough 2011. Last February, he filed for Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy protection. (It was discharged last October). He lost his $900,000 home to foreclosure in July. His wife Faith and he separated at the time. And his job at 11 Alive ended that same month.

