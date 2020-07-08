Collins wants feds to probe Fulton DA’s ‘egregious’ decision in Brooks killing

06/23/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard speaks to the press before the start of the funeral service for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn community, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The public pressure offers Collins, the son of a Georgia State Patrol trooper, an avenue to demonstrate his support for law enforcement at a time when protests demanding racial justice and an end to police brutality are infuriating some conservatives.

They also allow him to swipe at supporters of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, whom he’s challenging in the November special election. He’s repeatedly urged Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr – two of Loeffler’s top political allies – to join his call.

Carr has pointed to state laws that show his office has the legal authority to appoint another prosecutor to a case only if a court disqualifies the DA or if the DA recuses himself or herself.

Howard, who didn't immediately comment, has denied accusations that he was politically motivated to bring criminal charges against Garrett Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks, and Officer Devin Brosnan. Both have said they followed police protocol and did nothing wrong.

The district attorney is also facing a criminal investigation at Carr’s request. Its focus is Howard’s use of a nonprofit to funnel city of Atlanta grant money to his personal bank account.

In the letter, Collins said Howard should have presented the evidence first to a grand jury and criticized his public statements about the case.

“Georgians must have confidence that both the process and the outcome of this case is devoid of any and all political influence,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, Georgians have rightfully lost that confidence in DA Howard.”