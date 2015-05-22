Son blackmailed mom for sex, police say

Sometimes I try to summarize shocking news stories that have too many details.

Today, I read one that has almost none.

Pennsylvania police issued a brief press release saying a 17-year-old blackmailed his mother into having sex. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The son is considered a crime victim, police say.

Police have not said what the son was using as blackmail, but what could he have threatened his mother with that was worse than incest?

I will try to find out.

