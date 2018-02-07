X

When “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was James Brown

By Jennifer Brett

Before "Black Panther," Chadwick Boseman was the Godfather.

The star of Marvel's highly anticipated blockbuster portrayed James Brown in the 2014 biopic "Get On Up." The movie, directed by Tate Taylor ("The Help") filmed in Mississippi but was largely set in the Augusta area, where Brown grew up and lived as an adult.

Boseman mastered not only Brown's fancy footwork but also his complex character. The movie highlights Brown’s musical genius as well as his various interactions with the law, financial troubles and assorted love interests.

“At the core there’s some abandonment that informs his strengths and his weaknesses,” Boseman said. “He’s a man who has an individual spirit and is not afraid to stand up and stand out and make his own decisions. Sometimes we agree with them and sometimes we don’t.”

Prior to filming, Boseman visited Brown’s hometown. Read about how Brown’s daughters Yamma Brown Alexander and Deanna Brown Thomas helped him get to know their dad at myAJC.

James Brown’s daughter Deanna Brown Thomas helped Chadwick Boseman prepare for the role as her dad. Photo: Jennifer Brett

