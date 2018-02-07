When “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was James Brown

The star of Marvel's highly anticipated blockbuster portrayed James Brown in the 2014 biopic "Get On Up." The movie, directed by Tate Taylor ("The Help") filmed in Mississippi but was largely set in the Augusta area, where Brown grew up and lived as an adult.

Boseman mastered not only Brown's fancy footwork but also his complex character. The movie highlights Brown’s musical genius as well as his various interactions with the law, financial troubles and assorted love interests.