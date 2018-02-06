X

What Michael B. Jordan had to give up for “Black Panther”

By Jennifer Brett

The upcoming Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" could hardly be more highly anticipated, and early sneak-peek reviews laud it as phenomenal. Starring in the movie was no a walk in the park for Michael B. Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger, though.

"I would work out two to three times a day, eat six times a day," he said during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "It's hard to go out to a club or a party when you're like, oh wait, meal prep. I've got go pop this thing in the microwave. It's tough to socialize when you've got to get in shape like that."

To say nothing of the impact of drinking more than a gallon of water daily. "Do you know how often you have to use the bathroom?" he quipped.

"Black Panther," which filmed in Atlanta, is due out Feb. 16, but there's no celebratory break for Jordan. "Creed 2" is already in production, meaning his rigorous regimen is in full swing.

“Soon as I leave here,” he told Ellen, “I’m going to the gym!”

