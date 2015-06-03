Tom Hanks’ son Chester defends using the N-word

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/bcpid1496419233001?bctid=4147939674001
Actor Tom Hanks' son Chester Hanks, an aspiring rapper who also goes by Chet Haze or Chet Hanx, is finding little support as he seeks to defend his controversial use of the N-word.
"If I say the word n--a I say it amongst people I love and who love me. If I say '**** yall hatin ass n----z' it's because that's really how I felt at the time. And I don't accept society getting to decide what anybody can or can't say," he posted on an Instagram page that now appears to have been taken down.
Writing at Uproxx.com, Michael Depland thoughtfully spelled out why young Hanks' justification for using racial terms isn't going over so well.
"White people using the n-word is one of those things like wearing blackface," writes Depland, who says Chet is "at the crossroads of desperation and tastelessness."
Chet has posted his various videos on his Facebook page to underwhelming reviews.
Here's Chester/Chet Hanks/Haze/Hanx' Sound Cloud page. I made it through about 35 seconds of his first song. Racial terms aside, he has an impressive ability to spew profanity.
His beloved dad struck a diplomatic tone in discussing his son's body of work.
"Sometimes I can't honestly say I love to hear some of the language in it, but that's not just his stuff, that's other people's as well," the New York Post quoted Tom Hanks saying at a recent public event.
His son posted the New York Post article, adding: “I have the best dad in the world. Period.”