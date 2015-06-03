Tom Hanks’ son Chester defends using the N-word

"White people using the n-word is one of those things like wearing blackface," writes Depland, who says Chet is "at the crossroads of desperation and tastelessness."

Chet has posted his various videos on his Facebook page to underwhelming reviews.

Here's Chester/Chet Hanks/Haze/Hanx' Sound Cloud page. I made it through about 35 seconds of his first song. Racial terms aside, he has an impressive ability to spew profanity.

His beloved dad struck a diplomatic tone in discussing his son's body of work.

"Sometimes I can't honestly say I love to hear some of the language in it, but that's not just his stuff, that's other people's as well," the New York Post quoted Tom Hanks saying at a recent public event.

His son posted the New York Post article, adding: “I have the best dad in the world. Period.”