ajc logo
X

Tom Hanks’ son Chester defends using the N-word

Celebrity Buzz | June 3, 2015
By Jennifer Brett

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/bcpid1496419233001?bctid=4147939674001

Actor Tom Hanks' son Chester Hanks, an aspiring rapper who also goes by Chet Haze or Chet Hanx, is finding little support as he seeks to defend his controversial use of the N-word.

"If I say the word n--a I say it amongst people I love and who love me. If I say '**** yall hatin ass n----z' it's because that's really how I felt at the time. And I don't accept society getting to decide what anybody can or can't say," he posted on an Instagram page that now appears to have been taken down.

Chester Hanks aka Chet Haze's profile photo.
Chester Hanks aka Chet Haze's profile photo.

Credit: Jennifer Brett

Credit: Jennifer Brett

Writing at Uproxx.com, Michael Depland thoughtfully spelled out why young Hanks' justification for using racial terms isn't going over so well.

"White people using the n-word is one of those things like wearing blackface," writes Depland, who says Chet is "at the crossroads of desperation and tastelessness."

Chet has posted his various videos on his Facebook page to underwhelming reviews.

Here's Chester/Chet Hanks/Haze/Hanx' Sound Cloud page. I made it through about 35 seconds of his first song. Racial terms aside, he has an impressive ability to spew profanity.

His beloved dad struck a diplomatic tone in discussing his son's body of work.

"Sometimes I can't honestly say I love to hear some of the language in it, but that's not just his stuff, that's other people's as well," the New York Post quoted Tom Hanks saying at a recent public event.

His son posted the New York Post article, adding: “I have the best dad in the world. Period.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Jennifer Brett

I lead the AJC's team of breaking news, courts, crime and criminal justice reporters.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top