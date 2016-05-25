Therapy dogs help sick kids. You can help bring one to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

“This is a perfect melding of my love for kids and my love for animals,” she said. “These special dogs are allowed access to patients in almost all areas of the hospital. When a child is undergoing transfusions or chemotherapy, the dog will visit to help distract and bring a smile.

“They impact the patients, their families, doctors, nurses and the entire support staff. Their specialized training and calm dispositions enable them to help kids in ways that their parents or others cannot.”

It costs $20,500 to donate a trained therapy dog to CHOA, and Dickey has contributed the first $5,000 herself. To join the effort, see firstgiving.com/fundraiser/PattiDickey/doggies-on-the-catwalk1 .

The main event page is firstgiving.com/CanineAssistants/doggies-on-the-catwalk .

Doggies on the Catwalk founder Vincent Martinez and his special helper get ready for the event!