Therapy dogs help sick kids. You can help bring one to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Doggies on the Catwalk, planned for 7 p.m. June 4 at Shops Buckhead Atlanta, 3035 Peachtree Road, should be unfurgettable. The fun event has a very serious mission: raising money for therapy dogs to assist ill patients.
Credit: Jennifer Brett
The event, featuring sips and nibbles and a fashion show with looks from Helmut Lang, Alice + Olivia, Theory, Bonobos, Brunello Cucinelli, Jimmy Choo and Bella Bag, benefits Canine Assistants, which provides trained service dogs for people with physical disabilities or other special needs.
Patti Dickey, a member of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation board, is among the models who will grace the runway with canine friends trotting along in style. While the overall event benefits Canine Assistants, money Patti raises will specifically benefit CHOA’s Canines for Kids program.
Patti Dickey, CHOA Foundation board member and “Doggies on the Catwalk” model. Money she raises will help fund another therapy dog for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Canine For Kids program.
“This is a perfect melding of my love for kids and my love for animals,” she said. “These special dogs are allowed access to patients in almost all areas of the hospital. When a child is undergoing transfusions or chemotherapy, the dog will visit to help distract and bring a smile.
“They impact the patients, their families, doctors, nurses and the entire support staff. Their specialized training and calm dispositions enable them to help kids in ways that their parents or others cannot.”
It costs $20,500 to donate a trained therapy dog to CHOA, and Dickey has contributed the first $5,000 herself. To join the effort, see firstgiving.com/fundraiser/PattiDickey/doggies-on-the-catwalk1 .
The main event page is firstgiving.com/CanineAssistants/doggies-on-the-catwalk .
Doggies on the Catwalk founder Vincent Martinez and his special helper get ready for the event!
