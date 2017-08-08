Wade’s Fine Eatery and Good Time Emporium opens in Smyrna tonight

Wade’s Fine Eatery and Good Time Emporium is set to open at 5 p.m. for dinner tonight at 1061 Concord Road SE. The restaurant and bar is the brainchild of Jason McClure, who worked at Flip Burger Boutiques in Atlanta and the now-shuttered Midtown sandwich shop Villains, and JD Childress, who worked for Fifth Group Restaurants and helped open Lure in Midtown.

Named for McClure's father, who died in 2010 and "was a real character," according to McClure, the restaurant is a place "to share stories, a good time and shared experiences," he said. The cardinal included in the spot's logo is also a nod to McClure's father -- the family thinks he came back as the bird to watch over them.