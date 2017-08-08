Wade’s Fine Eatery and Good Time Emporium opens in Smyrna tonight

Two restaurant industry veterans are throwing their collective weight behind a new Smyrna venture.
Wade’s Fine Eatery and Good Time Emporium is set to open at 5 p.m. for dinner tonight at 1061 Concord Road SE. The restaurant and bar is the brainchild of Jason McClure, who worked at Flip Burger Boutiques in Atlanta and the now-shuttered Midtown sandwich shop Villains, and JD Childress, who worked for Fifth Group Restaurants and helped open Lure in Midtown.
Named for McClure's father, who died in 2010 and "was a real character," according to McClure, the restaurant is a place "to share stories, a good time and shared experiences," he said. The cardinal included in the spot's logo is also a nod to McClure's father -- the family thinks he came back as the bird to watch over them.
The menu, which McClure describes as "casual American," will feature burgers, fries, sandwiches and appetizers, and will eventually serve entrees. Offerings on the beverage side will include rotating craft cocktails and cocktails slushies (like the cleverly named frozé drink Pinkie and the Brain Freeze), wine and 12 taps featuring eight craft beers.
Wade's, which backs up onto Concord Road Linear Park, is "very family-friendly," McClure said, but also boasts three bars, including one on the rooftop patio area (dogs are welcome on the downstairs patio).
The spot will be open for dinner only during its first two weeks, but will start offering lunch and dinner after that. Wade's will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
1061 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. 678-239-4147, facebook.com/wadessmyrna/
