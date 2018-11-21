Holiday baking: Great recipes for cookies, cakes and treats

What are the holidays without sweet treats everywhere to tempt you and get you into the spirit? Try these recipes for cookies, cakes and more that’ll make your holiday tastier than ever.
•If you have a ton of things to get down this tume of year -- and who doesn't? -- then let well-known bakers including Dorie Greenspan and Cake Queen Anne Byrne assist with recipes for delights including Snowy-Topped Brownie Drops, Champagne Cake with Champagne Butter Cream Frosting and Eggnog Bars.
•Private chef Lisa Rochon shares holiday baking tips in addition to recipes for Cheddar Kale Chips, Espresso Shortbread, Lemon Spritz and Rosemary Crisp (you can check out photos of them here).
•Joy Jessup and Rebecca Weil, proprietors of Sugar Spun Fun, share recipes for baked goods with a little sparkle including Ginger Cake with White Chocolate Glaze and Eggnog Cream Puffs.
•Have some vegans in your life? Check out these recipes for Lemon Bars, Carrot Cake and Pistachio-Rose Water Cookies.
•Can't decide what to make? Answer these questions to find out which Christmas cookie you are.
•Keep it simple with these old-fashioned sugar cookies
