The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 29-June 5

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a book signing with one of radio’s biggest personalities, a tour starring ladies of hip-hop and a museum all about graffiti.

Charlamagne Tha God Book Signing

Join Charlamagne Tha God for a special discussion about his latest book “Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks.” Moderated by athlete Christina Granville, also known as Ms. Basketball, the conversation will invite guests to think about the importance of meaningful conversations. Attendees will also take home a signed copy of Charlamagne’s new book.

7 p.m. Thursday, May 30. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653. eventbrite.com.

Megan Thee Stallion: Hot Girl Summer Tour

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion coined the term “Hot Girl Summer” years ago, and now her first-ever headlining global tour of the same name is stopping in Atlanta for two nights. Alongside opening act Glorilla, Meg will perform hits like“Wanna Be,” “Tomorrow” and “Big Ole Freak” at what’s sure to be a high-energy concert with plenty of twerking, both onstage and in the crowd.

8 p.m. Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. ticketmaster.com.

Museum of Graffiti

Combine your love for sneakers and art at the Museum of Graffiti, a Miami-based exhibit popping up in Atlanta for one weekend only. The immersive experience will highlight graffiti artists and will include a special panel discussion Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with Cey Adams, founding creative director of Def Jam Records.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 786-580-4678. museumofgraffiti.com.

Tye Tribbett and Friends: Only One Night Tho

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tribbett is on a national tour, bringing along artists Tasha Page-Lockhart and Jonathan Traylor for the Atlanta show. Tribbett’s gospel hits include “Victory,” “Everything” and “Be Alright,” and he’s specifically known for his dynamic energy and genre-bending music, so expect an unforgettable night of praise and worship.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866. concerts.livenation.com.

Sister Act

Enjoy the musical theater rendition of the iconic 1992 film “Sister Act.” This reimagined version maintains the original storyline of a singer who becomes a nun after being placed in protective custody after witnessing a murder. The stage production you’ll see at the show incorporates a variety of catchy songs of all genres including “Fabulous, Baby!”, “Raise Your Voice,” and “Take Me to Heaven.”

Various times thru June 23. Aurora Theatre at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.