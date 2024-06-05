Unapologetically ATL

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 5-June 12

TLC and Gunna’s concerts, a live chat with Nikole Hannah-Jones and more
By
0 minutes ago

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a trivia night all about Black culture, a concert starring TLC and Goodie Mob, and an author event with Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Urban Trivia Live

Brought to you by the creators of the Urban Trivia card game, this interactive game night’s hosts will ask a variety of questions to quiz your Black culture knowledge of categories ranging from film and television to sports and music. You’ll also jam to a playlist of oldies and current hits as you play for a cash prize.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Center Stage, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW. 404-885-1365. urbantriviaexperience.com.

TLC: The 30th Anniversary of CrazySexyCool

It’s been three decades since the legendary TLC dropped “CrazySexyCool.” Now the Grammy award-winning artists are performing the project’s best tracks, including “Diggin On You,” “Waterfalls” and “Creep,” for a special concert, bringing along Goodie Mob and Brownstone to help fans relive the ‘90s all night long.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge. freshtix.com.

1619 Project with Nikole Hannah-Jones

Join journalist and author Nikole Hannah-Jones for an insightful discussion about her book “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” Moderated by WABE’s Rose Scott, the conversation will invite guests to reflect on how the legacy of slavery continues to shape America today. The first 100 people to register will receive a copy of the book.

5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Central Library/Library System HQ, One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta. 404-612-8700. eventbrite.com.

An Evening of Jazz: Gregory Porter and Najee

Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter is on a national tour, stopping in Atlanta with saxophonist Najee. Expect to hear beloved hits from both musicians, including Porter’s “Be Good,” “Holding On” and “Liquid Spirit,” and “I’ll Be Good to You” and “Sweet Love” from Najee, and more soulful melodies throughout the night.

7 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. 770-819-7765. ticketmaster.com.

Gunna: The Bittersweet Tour

Gunna is wrapping up his 16-city “Bittersweet” Tour in ATL, giving fans the chance to hear “Drip Too Hard,” “Pushin P” and other hits from the YSL-affiliated rapper live in his hometown. Alabama hip-hop artist Flo Milli will open the show, and a portion of ticket sales will go towards his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway, to support select inner-city programs in Atlanta.

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. ticketmaster.com.

