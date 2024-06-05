Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens holds news conference on water crisis in Atlanta
Unapologetically ATL

Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers

Work will begin to digitize more than 400 boxes of files
U.S. Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) poses for a portrait in front of his newly unveiled art exhibit "John Lewis-Good Trouble" in the atrium of the domestic terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, on April 8, 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

U.S. Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) poses for a portrait in front of his newly unveiled art exhibit "John Lewis-Good Trouble" in the atrium of the domestic terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, on April 8, 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

In his 80 years, first as a Civil Rights Movement leader, then as a powerful longstanding member of Congress, John Lewis created a lot of “good trouble.”

Befitting a man of his stature, he also created a long paper trail of documents, letters, notes and journals.

On Wednesday, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock jointly announced they have helped secure nearly $600,000 in federal funding for the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. The funds will help digitize and protect all of the documents Lewis created during his 34 years as a member of the United States House of Representatives.

“Congressman Lewis’ lifelong commitment to civil rights, nonviolence, and universal human dignity remain essential to local, national, and global progress,” Sen. Ossoff said. “No one’s ideas or approach to public life have had more of an impact on me than Congressman Lewis. It’s imperative we protect and preserve Congressman Lewis’ teachings and records to help inspire future generations and to protect his legacy.”

In 2019, U.S. Rep. John Lewis stomped for Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a voter registration rally at the MLK Recreation Center in Atlanta. (Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The funding is part of this year’s bipartisan government funding package. The $595,000 package will help preserve and showcase invaluable documents and materials left by Lewis, who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until he died in 2020 at the age of 80.

“Congressman Lewis used to always say ‘Use me for good,’” said Michael Collins, Lewis’ former chief of staff and board chairman of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. “That is exactly what we are doing with this project.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., shake hands with Michael Collins during the stamp unveiling ceremony for Rep. John Lewis on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Like the works of others, the digitization of Lewis’ congressional papers will make it easier for students, historians, and academics to study and explore his thinking, and his development around civil rights, social justice, equality, politics, and governing.

“Dad did so much, in so many ways for so many,” said Lewis’ son, John-Miles Lewis. “Students, researchers, activists and policymakers can learn from this collection of materials what he tried to do and why, as well as what he was able to accomplish and how.”

In this 1988 photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, with his wife Lillian and son John-Miles (then 11), is honored at a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign Fund.

Credit: Barry Williams/Special

icon to expand image

Credit: Barry Williams/Special

Detria Everson, the president and CEO of the Lewis Foundation, said more than 400 boxes of Lewis’ papers, including calendars, speeches, photographs and notes, are currently being housed at the National Archives.

“We are excited because we don’t know what we are going to find,” said Everson, who has been on the job less than a year. “But we do know there are going to be great treasures.”

Everson said archiving Lewis’ civil rights work will not be included in the funding but added that the foundation still has the papers and will work in funding to preserve them as well.

In 2013, John Lewis became a comic book author with the publication of "MARCH: Book One," the first of a three-part autobiography of his time in the Civil Rights Movement. Parts Two (pictured) and Three were published in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The graphic novels were co-written by Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell. Among the trilogy's many awards, Part Three won a National Book Award for young people's literature. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

icon to expand image

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “We are proud to carry his work forward and get into what Congressman Lewis called ‘good trouble, necessary trouble’.”

In 1963, by the time a 23-year-old Lewis joined Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to deliver a speech at the March on Washington, he had already established himself as one of the Civil Rights Movement’s brightest young stars.

“The Boy from Troy,” as King called him, had worked his way through the Nashville Student Movement and was one of the original Freedom Riders as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

John Lewis refers to his 45 arrests over the decades as "good trouble." He was born in 1940 to a family of sharecroppers in Troy, Ala., and attended segregated schools. As a boy, Lewis would practice for a role in the clergy by preaching to chickens on his family's farm. He was inspired as a teenager to become an activist for desegregation after following the Montgomery Bus Boycott and hearing the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis began organizing sit-in demonstrations at lunch counters while a student at Fisk University in Nashville. (This mugshot is from the 1961 Freedom Rides when Lewis was sent to Parchman Penitentiary for using a "white" restroom.)

icon to expand image

On March 7, 1965, King chose him and Hosea Williams to lead more than 600 marchers over the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery.

On the day that would become known as “Bloody Sunday,” Alabama State Troopers met the marchers and ordered them to disperse. As Lewis and the others stopped to pray, the police discharged tear gas, and troopers on horses and foot charged the demonstrators, beating them with nightsticks.

In 1965, John Lewis and Hosea Williams were to lead a group of marchers from Selma to Montgomery to bring attention to voting rights. Instead, the marchers were attacked by state troopers with batons and tear gas as the marchers descended the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Fifty-eight marchers were hospitalized in what became known as "Bloody Sunday." including Lewis (pictured here on the ground), who suffered a fractured skull. Lewis would later say that he expected to die that day. Media coverage of the attack made Lewis a household name, and spurred support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As a congressman, Lewis returns to the bridge annually to commemorate the event. (AP file)

Credit: AP file

icon to expand image

Credit: AP file

Images of Lewis, wearing a tan trench coat and backpack, being beaten and trampled, became iconic. A trooper fractured his skull, and Lewis later said he thought he was going to die there.

On the night before presiding over Lewis’ funeral, Warnock, who is also the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, asked himself what Lewis might have been thinking as he tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“Certainly, he was just trying to stay alive so he could live and fight another day,” Warnock said. “But somehow, by some stroke of grace, mingled with human determination, he managed to cross a bridge and build a bridge to the future at the same time.”

It was a turning point.

A week later, President Lyndon Johnson addressed a televised joint session of Congress and called on lawmakers to enact expansive voting rights legislation. He concluded with the words “We shall overcome,” the title of a song adopted by the Civil Rights Movement.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock offers a benediction to close the 2020 funeral services of John Lewis, who was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer / alyssa.pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

icon to expand image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Two days later, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was introduced in Congress, and on Aug. 6, 1965, five months after Bloody Sunday, in the same room where Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Lewis watched Johnson sign it into law.

“He is one of Georgia’s greatest sons and he taught us all how to make ‘good trouble,’” Warnock said. “Which is why I was proud … to work with Sen. Ossoff to secure these federal funds for the John and Lillan Miles Lewis Foundation so that future generations may learn and benefit from the lessons of his life and his tireless work to advance democracy, equality and justice.”

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Water restored across Atlanta, mayor says5m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Watchdog group slams PDK over changes to noise, environmental study

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
The Latest

Credit: Christian Cody

Hip-hop journalist Rodney Carmichael wins top NABJ award for cancelled NPR podcast
47m ago
Usher continues post-Super-Bowl victory lap with honors from BET, ASCAP, Essence
How Atlanta Symphony Orchestra commissioned a Pulitzer-winning composition from a jazz...
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs