Black authors share personal journeys at inaugural Decatur Children’s Book Festival

Originally an independent short film, Williams adapted his screenplay into a fantasy novel with intentions to self-publish. It took two years to land a three-book deal with Labyrinth Road, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

Williams said receiving multiple rejections for his representations of young Black male protagonists in young adult fantasy novels was discouraging enough to cause depression.

“It felt like nothing was happening,” Williams said. “I had meetings but didn’t want to waste my time because I’d gotten my heart broken. Publishers and studio executives were ghosting me, saying they loved the story but couldn’t connect to the main character and my voice. I didn’t think any publisher would want it.”

Williams says the cast in his short film and his book editor encouraged him to go with a major publisher rather than self publishing. There’s even a possible development deal for “Blood at the Root” to adapt into a television series.

Music journalist Karen Good Marable is bringing her first children’s picture book, “Yaya and the Sea,” to the Children’s Stage on Saturday morning. The story chronicles a five-year-old girl traveling to the beach on the first day of spring with her elder relatives on the subway.

Marable came up with “Yaya and the Sea” in 2001, in journals she kept. One of her friends couldn’t find a babysitter, so the essayist started jotting down notes from the perspective of the young girl.

Marable says using the youth voice allows her to relate to young people. 17 years later, author Denene Millner encouraged Marable to write a children’s book from those journal entries.

“I’m an auntie to many of my friends’ children,” Marable said. “I wanted to get inside the head of this child, and you have to stay in a five-year-old’s mind to learn.”

Mixed media illustrator Shamar Knight-Justice will share details during an artist presentation behind “Big Tune: The Rise of the Dancehall Prince,” a story he created featuring a Caribbean American lead character.

The self-taught artist, who is principal of Ethos Classical School in southwest Atlanta, also designed the first official Decatur Children’s Book Festival poster art.

“Forever and Always,” Justice’s latest book, came out in January. It follows a young girl who feels anxiety anytime her father leaves home. He plans to publish two more books, “Dante Plays the Blues,” and “Let’s Fly,” a spotlight on the first Jamaican-American pilot to fly around the world, this year.

“I want to create something I can see my students holding in their hands,” Knight-Justice said. “I want them to see that being a creator is attainable. When children and students see the characters, they’re able to see themselves in the figures and their stories.”

Knight-Justice said Decatur Children’s Book Festival provides aspiring authors and illustrators with tips on navigating the publishing industry.

“It’s a chance for future creatives to get ideas out of their minds and onto the page,” he said.

Black queer authors are exploring new ground in both speculative fiction and teen romance novels. Terry Benton-Walker, who penned the “Alex Wise” and “Blood Debts” series, will speak Saturday morning at the young adult stage.

“When I was a kid, we didn’t have Black queer stories in speculative genres,” said Benton-Walker, a graduate of Georgia Tech and Georgia State University. “Horror is a medium to deliver stories that are so much deeper and scarier than blood, gore and monsters.”

Julian Winters, the Decatur-based writer behind the coming-of-age-story “As You Walk On By,” is releasing “Prince of the Palisades,” a love story involving a Black prince and his male classmate at a private school, in August.

Winters says writing allows him to create his ideal world for his queer identity.

“It allowed me to revisit my own childhood and remember all of the things I wanted for myself and wish I could’ve seen somewhere,” he said. “We get to show a multitude of what Black is. We deserve love, happiness and joy without having to be the perfect person to get these things.”

Lisa Brathwaite’s picture book “Miles of Style: Eunice W. Johnson and the Ebony Fashion Fair” tells the story of Ebony magazine’s cofounder and its traveling beauty show.

Brathwaite said she wrote the book for children and adults who didn’t know Johnson’s legacy. The book also allows her to connect with other authors who look like her.

Brathwaite called “Miles of Style” an intergenerational conversation-starter, and said it was a dream to create.

“I was in the audience watching authors at the Decatur Book Festival who I admired talk about their process, and hoping one day that would be me,” she said. “It’s a full circle moment to share the stage and my city with other Black authors and illustrators.”

The Decatur Children’s Book Festival runs May 3-5.