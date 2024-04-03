From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, it’s all about 404 Day, an annual celebration of all things Atlanta. Find details about block parties, a panel discussion on Atlanta’s film industry and a special affair with music producer Zaytoven.

404 Day at Piedmont Park

Spend the holiday at the park for a day-long community gathering. Dance to music, view live art and check out the more than 50 vendors onsite. Elevate your experience with a VIP pass, which grants you access to exclusive areas. Plus, you’ll get to take home a gift bag of “404″ memorabilia.

Noon-9 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Free, $50 for VIP. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-922-7545. 404day.com.

404 Day with The Athlete’s Foot

Commemorate 404 Day with several events hosted by various partners, including Trap Music Museum, Atlanta Influences Everything, The Athlete’s Foot and others. Start your celebration at the daytime block party, which will offer an array of food and drink options, music and vendors. Continue the festivities at the nighttime social featuring Jermaine Dupri and Earthgang, and kick off your weekend at a celebrity softball game.

Afternoon block party. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Free. Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-400-5068. eventbrite.com/e/404-day-2024-block-party-tickets-861220843727.

Evening block party. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, April 4. Free. Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-594-6412. posh.vip/e/404-day-2024-celebration.

Celebrity softball game. Noon. Saturday, April 6. Free. Shirley Clements Mewborn Field at Georgia Tech, 935 Fowler St., Atlanta. posh.vip/e/404-day-2024-celebrity-influencer-softball-game.

404 Day Hike

Spend some time in nature during this easy-to-moderate, nearly two-mile hike at Cascade Springs Reserves. Walk through the green pastures and stop to gaze at the gorgeous waterfall, moss-covered historic springhouse and earthworks from the Civil War battle of Utoy Creek. By the end of the tour, you’ll learn why Atlanta is known as the “city in the forest.”

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4. $10, which includes hiking excursion water bottle memorabilia. Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, 2852 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-736-7149. walkerrunoutdoor.com/event-details/404-day-hike.

404 Day Presents: Women in Film & Television of Atlanta Fireside Chat

Join the Women in Film & Television of Atlanta (WIFTA) organization for a candid conversation about women in our city’s film industry. Guest speakers Karen Ceesay, Kaye Singleton and others will discuss their roles in acting, producing and advocacy, and share challenges and successes. After the talk, stick around for a sneak peek of the upcoming movie “Signing Day.”

7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Free. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-410-1939. www.eventbrite.com/e/404-day-presents-wifta-fireside-chat-at-plaza-theatre-tickets-872392257727.

404 Day at Our Bar ATL

High Contrast, a collective of visual artists, will create new masterpieces in real-time at this 21-and-up creative showcase. Atlanta rapper Fabo and a host of deejays will also give musical performances as attendees enjoy cocktails and high energy ATL celebration. Although the event is free, attendees are welcome to make a $20 donation to support the talent.

8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4. Free. Our Bar ATL, 339 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-929-8380. rebelity.com/Events/v2/5341/404-day-at-our-bar-atl.

404 Day with Zay

Atlanta music producer Zaytoven, known for his collaborations with Usher, Gucci Mane, Future and other top recording acts, invites you to show your ATL pride at this listening event and party. Joined by rappers Gorilla Zoe, Juug Man, Asianae and Myles Yachts, the artist promises a night of “classic 404 Atlanta music.”

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, April 4. Free before 10 p.m. $14.00 after 10 p.m. 4U Studios, 1376 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. 323-744-1041. artist.zaytownglobal.com/event/404-day-with-zay/.