‘404 Collective’ hosts 404 Day scholarship gala

The group includes apparel brand and creative consultancy Atlanta Influences Everything, along with T.I.’s Trap Music Museum, Finish First Marketing Agency, Butter.ATL and Monday Night Brewing. Together they introduced what they are calling the 404 Fund, which they say will support organizations that address food insecurity, education, affordable housing and mental health in the Atlanta area.

The 404 Fund was founded a year ago after individuals who now comprise the Collective met to discuss ways they could give back to the community and celebrate Atlanta’s original telephone area code, beyond April 4, known as “404 Day.”

The 404 Fund received additional financial support from the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta to create the scholarships. Their stated goal is to expand the scholarship to an emergency fund to help students across metro Atlanta.

“The whole idea behind the 404 Fund allows us to do more work around the city and extend 404 Day year-round,” said Brandon Butler of Butter.ATL.

The Grocery Spot, a free supermarket and thrift store on Atlanta’s westside, received a small business grant named in honor of Atlanta’s first Black mayor Maynard Jackson, for $4,004.04.

Georgia State Representative Jasmine Clark presented Film Hedge CEO Jon Gosier with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen plaque later in the evening. The film and television lender contributed $2,404 to the 404 Fund.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium, the nonprofit organization that supports Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine, was awarded $20,004.04 to help pay off student balances. The AUCC also received the the first 404 Day scholarship in 2022.

Monday Night Brewing created a limited-edition Atlanta 404 Lager in a black and gold can. With an alcohol content of 4.04 percent, the brewery is donating 4.04 percent of Atlanta 404 Lager’s proceeds back into the 404 Scholarship Fund.

“Every sip you take helps the city,” Kiley told the audience.

Finish First CEO Jahi Rawlings gave each member of the 404 Collective pairs of the 404 Day Nike Air Max ‘95. Taking a year to plan, he says their collaboration promotes community building.

“We wanted to make sure that we had the opportunity to show that we could unify as Black men to make this week happen,” he said.

The event also featured a brief appearance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who praised the collective effort.

“April 4 in the ATL is a special day that’s all about bringing everybody together,” Dickens said. “It’s a group project and a marvelous idea.”

Dickens also hinted at the possibility of a 404 Day parade in the future.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but because of that challenge, we’re going to do it one of these years.”