WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: With limited rain chances, another 90-degree day on tap

Rain chances will be limited Wednesday but humidity remains high, setting the stage for a hot and steamy summer afternoon for North Georgia.
Wednesday should be Atlanta’s 40th day in the 90s this year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. With just a 20% chance of a stray, pop-up shower in the forecast, Monahan is not expecting much relief from the heat.
“Yes, it will be hot with not much rain in the forecast,” he said. “But it looks good for a pool day today, (as for) most outdoor activities, as we climb in between 90 and 95 degrees for a high later this afternoon.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
The morning is starting warm but dry with temperatures in the upper 70s in Atlanta. Most of North Georgia will stay dry through the afternoon, Monahan said. There should be little to no weather impacts to travel Wednesday.
Drier conditions will allow temperatures to rise, topping out at a projected high of 93 degrees in the city.
“Not only will we have that heat, we’re going to have the combination of heat and humidity that just doesn’t let the body cool off as it would if the air was dry,” Monahan said, adding heat index values will fall between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.
“Heat exhaustion is possible if you don’t watch yourself this afternoon,” he said. “Stay hydrated, (take) lots of breaks with that heat building today.”
Temperatures will take a step back for the weekend, but storm chances will build, according to the latest forecast. After a hot and mostly dry day on Thursday, Monahan is expecting a slight increase in rain activity Friday and a better chance of scattered showers over the weekend.
With showers and storms 40% likely, highs in the low 90s are in store for both Saturday and Sunday, he said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author