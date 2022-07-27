WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: With limited rain chances, another 90-degree day on tap

Drier conditions will allow temperatures to rise, topping out at a projected high of 93 degrees in the city.

“Not only will we have that heat, we’re going to have the combination of heat and humidity that just doesn’t let the body cool off as it would if the air was dry,” Monahan said, adding heat index values will fall between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.

“Heat exhaustion is possible if you don’t watch yourself this afternoon,” he said. “Stay hydrated, (take) lots of breaks with that heat building today.”

Temperatures will take a step back for the weekend, but storm chances will build, according to the latest forecast. After a hot and mostly dry day on Thursday, Monahan is expecting a slight increase in rain activity Friday and a better chance of scattered showers over the weekend.

With showers and storms 40% likely, highs in the low 90s are in store for both Saturday and Sunday, he said.

