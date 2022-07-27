ajc logo
X

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: With limited rain chances, another 90-degree day on tap

North Georgia will stay hot and mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Combined ShapeCaption
North Georgia will stay hot and mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Rain chances will be limited Wednesday but humidity remains high, setting the stage for a hot and steamy summer afternoon for North Georgia.

Wednesday should be Atlanta’s 40th day in the 90s this year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. With just a 20% chance of a stray, pop-up shower in the forecast, Monahan is not expecting much relief from the heat.

“Yes, it will be hot with not much rain in the forecast,” he said. “But it looks good for a pool day today, (as for) most outdoor activities, as we climb in between 90 and 95 degrees for a high later this afternoon.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a high of 93 degrees Wednesday in Atlanta. Even hotter weather is in store Thursday, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a high of 93 degrees Wednesday in Atlanta. Even hotter weather is in store Thursday, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a high of 93 degrees Wednesday in Atlanta. Even hotter weather is in store Thursday, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The morning is starting warm but dry with temperatures in the upper 70s in Atlanta. Most of North Georgia will stay dry through the afternoon, Monahan said. There should be little to no weather impacts to travel Wednesday.

Drier conditions will allow temperatures to rise, topping out at a projected high of 93 degrees in the city.

“Not only will we have that heat, we’re going to have the combination of heat and humidity that just doesn’t let the body cool off as it would if the air was dry,” Monahan said, adding heat index values will fall between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.

“Heat exhaustion is possible if you don’t watch yourself this afternoon,” he said. “Stay hydrated, (take) lots of breaks with that heat building today.”

ExploreFeds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

Temperatures will take a step back for the weekend, but storm chances will build, according to the latest forecast. After a hot and mostly dry day on Thursday, Monahan is expecting a slight increase in rain activity Friday and a better chance of scattered showers over the weekend.

With showers and storms 40% likely, highs in the low 90s are in store for both Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta's projected high is 93 degrees Wednesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta's projected high is 93 degrees Wednesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta's projected high is 93 degrees Wednesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Ships line up at Port of Savannah with cargo diverted from West Coast16h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
17h ago
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals
14h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win
8h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win
8h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
23h ago
The Latest
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered rain most likely north of I-20 this afternoon
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Warm but dry start for Atlanta before afternoon storms
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Spotty storms threaten as warm weather persists
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
18h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top