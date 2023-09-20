WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Even with more clouds, rain stays away

The sky over metro Atlanta won’t be as bright as in recent days, but there is still plenty of nice weather in Wednesday’s forecast.

“It’s going to be a nice afternoon, I think comfortably warm with a little less in the way of sunshine around,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Don’t worry if you see those clouds building in. We are not expecting any rain.”

With a little more cloud cover and a little less sunshine, the city is expected to reach a high of 82 degrees, which is about average for this time of year. Deon expects temperatures to rise quickly, from a start in the lower 60s up into the lower 70s by midmorning, and into the upper 70s around noon.

“That rain chance stays at zero,” she said, even as the cloud cover builds in.

“That is thanks to the high pressure that is still dominating our weather,” Deon said. “There is rain back out to our west, we have a little bit of shower activity just off the Southeast coast, we’re kind of sandwiched in between and we are going to stay on the quiet side.”

Although moisture will increase along Georgia’s coast, metro Atlanta should keep it dry through this weekend, according to the latest forecast. Lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s are predicted for the rest of this week, making it a fall-like final week of summer.

Fall officially begins on Saturday with the autumn equinox at 1:50 a.m.

