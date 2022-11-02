ajc logo
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After cloudy morning, sunny and warm in Atlanta

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

While it could take a little patience, metro Atlanta will see lots of sunshine Wednesday for another warm afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Monahan is calling for about seven hours of sunshine Wednesday after some morning clouds clear out. The clouds may produce a few sprinkles for the drive into work and school, but overall rain chances are low at 20%, he said.

The region is starting the day mild in the upper 50s and 60s, and Monahan said it will be beautiful this afternoon with a projected high of 74. The same will be true for much of this week.

“The next few days it’s going to be pretty nice around here as temperatures go above average,” he said. “We’re usually in the 60s in November. We’re going to be in the 70s for highs.”

The clouds and rain chances Wednesday are the result of an upper-level disturbance that shouldn’t produce much more than a few raindrops on windshields, according to Monahan. He expects the sun to come out by midday.

The sky should be mostly clear by this evening, he said, setting up North Georgia for a cooler start Thursday. You might be reaching for a jacket with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s in the forecast. Another mild and sunny afternoon is in store Thursday, and the region will do it again Friday.

There is no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week, but Monahan said chances will increase this weekend.

“Some isolated sprinkles are possible Saturday and Sunday, especially across east Georgia, as an easterly wind blows in some moisture from the Atlantic,” he said. Showers are 20% likely each day, according to the latest forecast.

This weekend will also mark the end of daylight saving time. Clocks will fall back at 2 a.m. Sunday.

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
