WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After cloudy morning, sunny and warm in Atlanta

The clouds and rain chances Wednesday are the result of an upper-level disturbance that shouldn’t produce much more than a few raindrops on windshields, according to Monahan. He expects the sun to come out by midday.

The sky should be mostly clear by this evening, he said, setting up North Georgia for a cooler start Thursday. You might be reaching for a jacket with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s in the forecast. Another mild and sunny afternoon is in store Thursday, and the region will do it again Friday.

There is no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week, but Monahan said chances will increase this weekend.

“Some isolated sprinkles are possible Saturday and Sunday, especially across east Georgia, as an easterly wind blows in some moisture from the Atlantic,” he said. Showers are 20% likely each day, according to the latest forecast.

This weekend will also mark the end of daylight saving time. Clocks will fall back at 2 a.m. Sunday.

