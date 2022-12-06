TUESDAY’S WEATHER: With morning rain, allow extra time to get to the polls

By lunchtime, she expects the showers to begin tapering off as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. Atlanta is headed for a projected high of 63 this afternoon once the rain winds down.

“Not to say we will be completely dry, but we are definitely not going to be dealing with as much rain as what we have out there this morning,” Deon said of the afternoon forecast.

Showers will be isolated by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, she said. Another front will produce rain on Wednesday, but the chance of a shower is much lower at 30%, according to the latest forecast.

In general, Deon said rain chances will come down as temperatures rise this week. She is calling for a high of 74 degrees on Thursday, which is 16 degrees above average for this time of year.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.