TUESDAY’S WEATHER: With morning rain, allow extra time to get to the polls

Showers are likely Tuesday morning as the polls open in metro Atlanta for Georgia’s runoff election in the U.S. Senate race.
After several hours of downpours Monday, steady rain is still coming down in spots and roads are wet all across the region. Especially for those along and north of I-20, Tuesday is getting off to a particularly wet and foggy start.
Visibility was down to less than a half-mile in metro Atlanta before daybreak, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Those with plans to vote Tuesday may want to wait until later in the day, when Deon said rain chances drop off and showers become more isolated.
“If you have any flexibility in your plans — if you can go around the late morning hours, early afternoon — you’ll be in much better shape, because we have rain that’s continuing to come down this morning,” she said. “That’s going to slow you down.”
Getting to the polls early is still possible, she said, but Deon suggested allowing for some extra travel time.
By lunchtime, she expects the showers to begin tapering off as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. Atlanta is headed for a projected high of 63 this afternoon once the rain winds down.
“Not to say we will be completely dry, but we are definitely not going to be dealing with as much rain as what we have out there this morning,” Deon said of the afternoon forecast.
Showers will be isolated by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, she said. Another front will produce rain on Wednesday, but the chance of a shower is much lower at 30%, according to the latest forecast.
In general, Deon said rain chances will come down as temperatures rise this week. She is calling for a high of 74 degrees on Thursday, which is 16 degrees above average for this time of year.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
