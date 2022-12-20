TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly rain possible most of the day

Light rain falling Tuesday will keep temperatures on the cool side but should not amount to much, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Atlanta is starting the day in the 40s, and that’s where it will end it, he said. The city’s projected high is 42 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It’s cold, but it’s nothing compared to the temperatures in the teens coming this weekend when an Arctic air mass arrives in North Georgia.
“Not much sunshine today,” Monahan said. “We’ve got a little rain in the forecast for your Tuesday. I don’t think it’s going to be anything all that heavy, but scattered showers (are) possible through the day.”
Monahan is calling for a 60% chance of a shower through the evening. He expects the sky to clear out Wednesday morning for a little bit of sunshine before clouds build in again. Another 60% chance of rain is in Thursday’s forecast.
“Thursday is also a pretty cloudy day as we wait for that Arctic cold front to bring in the coldest air in five years,” Monahan said. “That’s what’s headed our way by the time we hit Christmas weekend.”
Temperatures will crash Friday, and any leftover moisture could turn to snow flurries Friday morning, according to Channel 2. On Saturday morning, Monahan said Atlanta could be waking up to a low of 14 degrees with wind chills below zero. It would be the coldest weather recorded for the city since January 2018.
A high of just 28 degrees is predicted Saturday afternoon, and Monahan said temperatures will again plunge into the teens on Christmas morning. A low of 19 and a high of 33 are in the forecast for Sunday.
