TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly rain possible most of the day

Atlanta is starting the day in the 40s, and that’s where it will end it, he said. The city’s projected high is 42 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It’s cold, but it’s nothing compared to the temperatures in the teens coming this weekend when an Arctic air mass arrives in North Georgia.

“Not much sunshine today,” Monahan said. “We’ve got a little rain in the forecast for your Tuesday. I don’t think it’s going to be anything all that heavy, but scattered showers (are) possible through the day.”