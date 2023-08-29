TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another wet day ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival

More rain is in metro Atlanta’s forecast on Tuesday, creating conditions for flash flooding and the possibility of another very messy evening commute.

Downpours are falling on and off across the region Tuesday morning, but most areas are starting the commute dry. That’s not the case for the northeast Georgia mountains, where steady rain has been coming down for several hours, amounting to 3 inches or more in some areas. Flash flood warnings have been issued for several mountain counties.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said commuters should expect some slow spots this morning, especially north of I-20, but rain activity will ramp up ahead of the evening drive.

“While there will be a few dry hours here and there, for the most part, it’s going to look a lot yesterday,” Monahan said. “Heavy rain, downpours and storms later today.”

There could be an isolated severe storm this evening, but thunder and lightning will be the primary impacts, he said. Rain should continue into the overnight hours. Atlanta’s projected high is 86 degrees.

More rain is in the forecast Wednesday, with a 60% chance of a shower or storm, but there should be minimal impact locally from Hurricane Idalia. The Category 1 storm is rapidly intensifying as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday morning.

As a Category 3 hurricane, Idalia could pack a punch with sustained wind speeds of 111 to 129 mph. Tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches have been issued along Georgia’s coast. The latest storm track projections take Idalia across South Georgia, with the main impacts from Brunswick to Savannah.

Schools in Glynn County will be closed Wednesday, while the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has said schools will remain open until further notice. An update on plans for the remainder of the week will be provided by 10 a.m. Tuesday, the school district said.

