Idalia prompts Tampa flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta

Many flights to and from Tampa International are being cancelled this week as the airport on Florida’s Gulf Coast prepares to close Tuesday, in advance of Tropical Storm Idalia. And that’s having some impacts for travelers in Atlanta.

There are more than 370 Tampa flight cancellations for Tuesday, including more than 20 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Another batch of more than 160 flights at Tampa International have already been canceled for Wednesday, including some flights to and from Atlanta, FlightAware data show.

Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida early Wednesday.

The Tampa airport announced it will suspend most commercial operations starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, and will cease all air traffic by 7 a.m. Tuesday. It expects to reopen Thursday morning, depending on an assessment of damage after the storm passes, staffing and the safety of roads. Officials advised the public that the Tampa airport is not equipped to function as a shelter.

Tampa airport officials are halting operations in advance of the the anticipated landfall, to allow time to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and airplanes.

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Airlines are offering waivers to allow travelers with bookings to, from or through areas that may be affected by the storm, who want to change their travel plans without paying certain extra charges.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ waiver of a difference in fare for flight changes applies to Brunswick, Columbus, Savannah and Valdosta, Georgia; Charleston, Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Key West, Orlando, Panama City, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa, Florida for passengers with flights booked Aug. 28-31, with certain limitations.

Southwest and other airlines also waiving certain charges for travelers to and from designated cities who want to change their travel plans.