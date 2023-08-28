Idalia prompts Tampa flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta

Tropical Storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
34 minutes ago
X

Many flights to and from Tampa International are being cancelled this week as the airport on Florida’s Gulf Coast prepares to close Tuesday, in advance of Tropical Storm Idalia. And that’s having some impacts for travelers in Atlanta.

There are more than 370 Tampa flight cancellations for Tuesday, including more than 20 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Another batch of more than 160 flights at Tampa International have already been canceled for Wednesday, including some flights to and from Atlanta, FlightAware data show.

Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida early Wednesday.

The Tampa airport announced it will suspend most commercial operations starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, and will cease all air traffic by 7 a.m. Tuesday. It expects to reopen Thursday morning, depending on an assessment of damage after the storm passes, staffing and the safety of roads. Officials advised the public that the Tampa airport is not equipped to function as a shelter.

ExploreFlorida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected landfall

Tampa airport officials are halting operations in advance of the the anticipated landfall, to allow time to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and airplanes.

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Airlines are offering waivers to allow travelers with bookings to, from or through areas that may be affected by the storm, who want to change their travel plans without paying certain extra charges.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ waiver of a difference in fare for flight changes applies to Brunswick, Columbus, Savannah and Valdosta, Georgia; Charleston, Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Key West, Orlando, Panama City, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa, Florida for passengers with flights booked Aug. 28-31, with certain limitations.

Southwest and other airlines also waiving certain charges for travelers to and from designated cities who want to change their travel plans.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Nest of invasive, bee-killing hornets destroyed near Savannah1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Meadows defends actions as he testifies in federal court
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Election Board Chairman Bill Duffey resigns
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
2h ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Source: Paula Rodrigeuz

‘My best friend on earth.’ Search for missing dog at Atlanta airport
4h ago
Minute Suites opens new spot with sleep units at Hartsfield-Jackson
No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top