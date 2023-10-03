TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Another sunshine filled afternoon’

It’ll be another warm, sunny afternoon in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Much like has been the case for the past several days, today’s temperatures are starting on the cool side in the 50s and 60s but will warm up slowly as the day goes on. Today’s high will get up to 84 degrees in the city, just a few degrees above normal, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

As for rain, “it is quite as can be, no rain even remotely nearby,” Deon said. “We’re going to keep it that way for a few more days.”

The next chance of rain will come on Friday when a cold front starts moving into the area, but at just a 20% chance, it won’t be much.

It’s on the back side of the cold front that fall-like temperatures will set in, Deon said. Highs over the weekend and into the first part of next week will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows will dip down into the high 40s.

“Those temperatures will be more like what we would usually see by the end of October,” Deon said.

