THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine and highs in the 40s after freezing cold start

“A freezing cold start, but if you dress warmly, we’re good for outdoor plans, outdoor activities today,” he said.

The cold air that has dominated North Georgia’s weather this week is blowing in straight from the Arctic, he said. The pattern of below-average temperatures is not going anywhere any time soon, according to the latest forecast.

Through the weekend, Monahan is predicting freezing morning lows and highs in the lower 50s.

“There are some changes coming our way next week, especially as we head toward Wednesday, toward Thursday — that’s Thanksgiving Day,” he said. “We should get a push of milder air coming in here. It’s likely going to come with our next chance of rain.”

