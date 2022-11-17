THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine and highs in the 40s after freezing cold start

Atlanta seems to have skipped fall and jumped straight into bitter midwinter with temperatures Thursday more like a January or February day than a November one.
Just two weeks ago, temperatures were in the 70s and even 80s in metro Atlanta. It’s near freezing inside the Perimeter on Thursday morning, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a high of just 47 degrees this afternoon. Highs are typically in the mid-60s this time of year.
“Temperatures have been below average in the 40s and 50s, and we’re going to be there again today,” Monahan said. “You need the warm coat, long sleeves, and take the sunglasses as you head out early this morning.”
While it took some time to get into the sunshine Wednesday, Monahan said Thursday will have sun from the start. There is not much of a wind blowing Thursday morning to contribute to wind chill, but temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the region are plenty cold on their own.
There is no rain in the forecast, and Monahan expects a clear sky by 1 p.m.
“A freezing cold start, but if you dress warmly, we’re good for outdoor plans, outdoor activities today,” he said.
The cold air that has dominated North Georgia’s weather this week is blowing in straight from the Arctic, he said. The pattern of below-average temperatures is not going anywhere any time soon, according to the latest forecast.
Through the weekend, Monahan is predicting freezing morning lows and highs in the lower 50s.
“There are some changes coming our way next week, especially as we head toward Wednesday, toward Thursday — that’s Thanksgiving Day,” he said. “We should get a push of milder air coming in here. It’s likely going to come with our next chance of rain.”
