Atlanta opening cooling center through Friday evening

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center to support residents amid the heat wave.

The center will open Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Water will be provided at the center.

The cooling center will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312.

Morning temperatures were already at or near the 80-degree mark across metro Atlanta Thursday, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. If the city reaches 97 this afternoon, it would make Thursday the hottest day so far this year, Kramlich said, beating out the 96-degree high on July 1. The record high for this date is 100 degrees, set back in 1986.

At 91% humidity, the heat index will reach 104 degrees in the city, Kramlich said. Areas south and east of the metro are all under a heat advisory as they will see even higher feels-like temperatures. Some areas could see heat index values up to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.