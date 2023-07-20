Atlanta opening cooling center through Friday evening

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Local News
By
20 minutes ago
X

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center to support residents amid the heat wave.

The center will open Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Water will be provided at the center.

The cooling center will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312.

Morning temperatures were already at or near the 80-degree mark across metro Atlanta Thursday, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. If the city reaches 97 this afternoon, it would make Thursday the hottest day so far this year, Kramlich said, beating out the 96-degree high on July 1. The record high for this date is 100 degrees, set back in 1986.

At 91% humidity, the heat index will reach 104 degrees in the city, Kramlich said. Areas south and east of the metro are all under a heat advisory as they will see even higher feels-like temperatures. Some areas could see heat index values up to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta law enforcement readies for a possible Trump indictment4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fight at Cheshire Bridge nightclub ends in shooting, arrest of wanted man
59m ago

Credit: Google Maps

Buckhead landmark faces financial trouble amid office market woes
2h ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
55m ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
55m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

A pair of suburban Atlanta office parks go green by turning to the sun
4h ago
Atlanta contractor gets 5 years in prison for bribery schemes
20h ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new role at White House
Featured

Credit: Handout

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top