SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Another day of ‘dangerously cold conditions’ in Atlanta

A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain until 10 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Afternoon highs Sunday will reach 41 degrees in Atlanta. The wind will settle down, making wind chill less dangerous as the day progresses. Sunday is also looking to be a mostly sunny day and clear evening.

Very cold conditions will persist this weekend with another Wind Chill Advisory going into effect tonight until 10 AM Sunday for much of north GA & a portion of west-central GA. We shared a similar graphic to this one several days ago, but we wanted to share the info again. #gawx pic.twitter.com/0uEaTCjfNp — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 20, 2024

The even better news is that Sunday appears to be the last bone-chilling day in metro Atlanta, at least for the next few days. Temperatures will be in the 60s by Wednesday.

In the meantime, several warming centers throughout the metro are open from Saturday night until Monday morning for those who may not have a warm place.

In Atlanta, the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue will be open for men only, and the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive will be open for women and children. The centers close at 10 a.m. Monday.

DeKalb County has warming centers opened at the Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive, the Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive, the Tobie Grant Recreation Center at 593 Parkdale Drive and Frontline Response at 2585 Gresham Road. The centers will serve people at all hours of the day until Monday.

Forest Park’s will be at the Forest Park Recreation Center at 803 Forest Parkway and will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and close at 7 a.m. Sunday. The center can accommodate up to 50 people.

Clayton County will open several centers, including at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road and the South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

A warmup begins Monday, when a high of 50 degrees is anticipated. The overnight low will also reach above freezing.

“Temperatures will gradually warm up,” Deon said.

Rain returns Tuesday evening, and then showers will persist until at least Friday. Metro Atlanta is back in the 60s by Wednesday.

