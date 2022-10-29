SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Overcast skies before rainfall leading up to Halloween

Wet conditions and warmer temperatures are in view. But before then, metro Atlanta will be seeing overcast skies and a mild afternoon.
Saturday will remain relatively stagnant with the morning starting in the mid-50s and the afternoon reaching a high of 67 degrees. We may see bits of sunshine here and there, but it will remain cloudy and murky as we prepare for Halloween on Monday. There will be a bit of a breeze and a slight chance of rain that is likely to keep Atlanta dry for now.
The cloud cover we’ll experience is due to a wedge building and coming into northern Georgia from the Appalachian Mountains. A wedge happens when cold air, moisture and clouds get trapped near the ground.
Rain will start sprinkling in by Saturday night and remain for much of Sunday. The moisture is coming in from a warm front lifting across North Georgia, which will maintain the wet conditions into Monday morning.
“A 40% chance of rain on Monday. Don’t freak out just yet, that’s in the morning,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said, adding that skies will clear by the afternoon for trick-or-treaters.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend before Halloween, Jaden Smith and Raury and hosting a music, food and arts festival at Underground Atlanta. The event, which requires a ticket for entry, will feature live music, poetry, fashion, film, performances, food and drinks for an immersive experience.
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Plenty of tickets are still available if you’re in the mood for something less spooky.
