SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Overcast skies before rainfall leading up to Halloween

Saturday will remain relatively stagnant with the morning starting in the mid-50s and the afternoon reaching a high of 67 degrees. We may see bits of sunshine here and there, but it will remain cloudy and murky as we prepare for Halloween on Monday. There will be a bit of a breeze and a slight chance of rain that is likely to keep Atlanta dry for now.

The cloud cover we’ll experience is due to a wedge building and coming into northern Georgia from the Appalachian Mountains. A wedge happens when cold air, moisture and clouds get trapped near the ground.