ajc logo
X

Don’t be spooked: Weekend rain expected to clear Atlanta by Halloween night

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Don’t let a little rain in the forecast this weekend scare you off your Halloween plans.

While there is a good chance of showers Sunday, the forecast is looking considerably drier by Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. He is calling for temperatures in the low 60s as the sun goes down and costumed kids head door to door.

“It’s going to be a little cooler, a little wetter, especially by Sunday,” Monahan said. “I think we are going to clear out, though, in time for trick-or-treat time on Monday night.”

ExploreHalloween, anime and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

A wet weather system moving in from the west will be responsible for widespread rain this weekend, he said. While some sprinkles are possible Saturday evening, the rain won’t really get going until daybreak Sunday, according to the latest forecast.

Ahead of the system, Monahan said clouds will build in.

“Saturday is a cooler day,” he said, predicting a high of just 64 degrees. “It’s going to get grayer as the day goes on, but still OK for the outdoor plans. Just might need a sweatshirt or a jacket.”

A 70% chance of showers Sunday will mean even cooler weather, with a high of 63 in the forecast. It will turn “wet, cool and breezy” throughout the day, and Monahan said the rain will stick around on the morning of Halloween.

He expects the showers to clear out by the evening hours. At 5 p.m. Monday, Monahan is predicting temps in Atlanta will be about 68 degrees. Numbers should fall through the 60s overnight, hitting a projected low of 53 by Tuesday morning.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 41h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
22h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
9h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

State to appeal ruling striking down Rivian property tax breaks
4m ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: A cooler, dry start to Halloween weekend
8h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny, dry before rain returns for Halloween weekend
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to turn breezy, sunny after overnight showers
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
22h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top