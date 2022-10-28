Don’t be spooked: Weekend rain expected to clear Atlanta by Halloween night

While there is a good chance of showers Sunday, the forecast is looking considerably drier by Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. He is calling for temperatures in the low 60s as the sun goes down and costumed kids head door to door.

“It’s going to be a little cooler, a little wetter, especially by Sunday,” Monahan said. “I think we are going to clear out, though, in time for trick-or-treat time on Monday night.”