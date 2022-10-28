Don’t be spooked: Weekend rain expected to clear Atlanta by Halloween night

Don’t let a little rain in the forecast this weekend scare you off your Halloween plans.
While there is a good chance of showers Sunday, the forecast is looking considerably drier by Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. He is calling for temperatures in the low 60s as the sun goes down and costumed kids head door to door.
“It’s going to be a little cooler, a little wetter, especially by Sunday,” Monahan said. “I think we are going to clear out, though, in time for trick-or-treat time on Monday night.”
A wet weather system moving in from the west will be responsible for widespread rain this weekend, he said. While some sprinkles are possible Saturday evening, the rain won’t really get going until daybreak Sunday, according to the latest forecast.
Ahead of the system, Monahan said clouds will build in.
“Saturday is a cooler day,” he said, predicting a high of just 64 degrees. “It’s going to get grayer as the day goes on, but still OK for the outdoor plans. Just might need a sweatshirt or a jacket.”
A 70% chance of showers Sunday will mean even cooler weather, with a high of 63 in the forecast. It will turn “wet, cool and breezy” throughout the day, and Monahan said the rain will stick around on the morning of Halloween.
He expects the showers to clear out by the evening hours. At 5 p.m. Monday, Monahan is predicting temps in Atlanta will be about 68 degrees. Numbers should fall through the 60s overnight, hitting a projected low of 53 by Tuesday morning.
About the Author