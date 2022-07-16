SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, hot days ahead this weekend

If you’re heading outdoors, make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen often — especially if you’re sweating it off or going for a dip at a pool or lake. Temperatures at metro Atlanta lakes will be up in the 90s, while the mountains offer a bit cooler weather and a slightly better chance of showers.

If you’re heading outside with your furry friend, try to avoid extraneous exercise or spending too much time outside during peak hours. Excessive panting, drooling and difficulty breathing can be signs of heat exhaustion among pets. The pavement will also be hot, so grab your pet shoes to avoid burnt paws or try to stick to grassy patches.

With the Atlanta Braves playing out of state this weekend, the city is left rather quiet. Farmers’ markets will be open, though, offering plenty of local finds to stock up your pantry. The Peachtree Road Farmers’ Market is open from 8:30 a.m. until noon at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead. If a park suits you better, the Green Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Other markets opened Saturday include the Morningside Farmers’ Market, the Freedom Farmers’ Market and the Brookhaven Farmers’ Market.

Though, if you’re looking for a sports event to catch this weekend, Atlanta United will be playing against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 3 p.m. Sunday.

Moving into the week ahead, the chance of rain begins to go up. But the heat is expected to stick around.

“For Sunday morning, we’re all dry. By Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours, stray showers and storms are possible in far northeast Georgia,” Nitz said. “But by Monday, moisture starting to increase from the south and from the north, and our rain chances start to go up.”

